Is PlayAGS (AGS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is PlayAGS (AGS). AGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 28.88, while its industry has an average P/E of 31.71. AGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 94.58 and as low as -158.06, with a median of 54.44, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for AGS is its P/B ratio of 4.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 11.61. Over the past year, AGS's P/B has been as high as 5.78 and as low as 3.23, with a median of 4.43.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AGS has a P/S ratio of 0.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.03.

Another great Gaming stock you could consider is MGM Resorts International (MGM), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of MGM Resorts International are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 14.39 and a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 31.71 and 2.19, respectively.

