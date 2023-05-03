Is Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Playa Hotels & Resorts is one of 274 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Playa Hotels & Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLYA's full-year earnings has moved 19.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PLYA has returned about 46.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 10.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Playa Hotels & Resorts is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is PVH (PVH). The stock has returned 19.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for PVH's current year EPS has increased 13.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Playa Hotels & Resorts belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.8% so far this year, meaning that PLYA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, PVH belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #196. The industry has moved +5.6% year to date.

Playa Hotels & Resorts and PVH could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.