Is Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Playa Hotels & Resorts is one of 274 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Playa Hotels & Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLYA's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PLYA has returned about 43.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10.2% on average. This means that Playa Hotels & Resorts is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is PVH (PVH). The stock has returned 25% year-to-date.

In PVH's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Playa Hotels & Resorts belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13% so far this year, so PLYA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

PVH, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #107. The industry has moved +7.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Playa Hotels & Resorts and PVH. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

