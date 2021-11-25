Is Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Playa Hotels & Resorts Carry?

As you can see below, Playa Hotels & Resorts had US$1.17b of debt at September 2021, down from US$1.30b a year prior. However, it also had US$231.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$934.4m.

How Strong Is Playa Hotels & Resorts' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:PLYA Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Playa Hotels & Resorts had liabilities of US$95.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.30b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$231.5m and US$44.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.12b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$1.26b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Playa Hotels & Resorts's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Playa Hotels & Resorts reported revenue of US$421m, which is a gain of 21%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Playa Hotels & Resorts managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$63m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$73m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Playa Hotels & Resorts that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

