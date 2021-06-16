Is Planet Fitness a Good Buy in 2021?

There's a major trend toward physical fitness in the United States, and it might seem like with the country starting to get back to normal, a brick-and-mortar gym operator could be a good way to play it. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on June 4, chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu explains why a panel of Fool analysts ranked Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) in last place among some of the most well-known fitness stocks.

Chokkavelu: I do, too. Then we'll have a lot of time for you guys to talk. Planet Fitness is tied for seventh place or sixth place, I guess. For those who don't know, Planet Fitness, it's a super low-cost, easy-to-cancel physical gym that's distinct from the competition. For example, it's very inclusive to all fitness levels. It actually did amazingly well during the pandemic, at least on a relative basis. While competitors like Gold's Gym were declaring bankruptcy, Planet Fitness' low-cost business model, including a large percentage of franchisees saved it. Adding to that are innovations around virtual options and now it has an opportunity to grow at these hurting competitors or following competitors expense with plans costing around $10-$20 a month. You can easily see how it can be an addition to something like a Peloton or an occasional high-end class elsewhere whereas some of these other ones maybe, maybe not. Already at over 2,000 gyms, it's looking to almost double that to 4,000 locations in the U.S. Virtually, all U.S. now, so there's some international potential, too. On the numbers end, it's currently at a market capital of $6 billion to $7 billion, has a 58% gross margin. Thanks to that franchise part of the business that has extremely good margins since it's capital-light and then a decent amount of debt that's usually pretty easily covered, but it's been tighter due to losses and negative cash flows during the pandemic times. But all in all, not so bad for the last of our stocks. I think, at least for me, I like it.

