Is Pixelworks (PXLW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Pixelworks (PXLW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PXLW and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Pixelworks is one of 616 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PXLW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PXLW's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PXLW has returned about 0.51% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 7.36% on average. This means that Pixelworks is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PXLW belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.30% this year, meaning that PXLW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PXLW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

