Is Pixelworks (PXLW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Pixelworks (PXLW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pixelworks is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PXLW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PXLW's full-year earnings has moved 12.50% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PXLW has returned 8.67% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 3.35% on average. As we can see, Pixelworks is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PXLW belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.97% so far this year, so PXLW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PXLW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

