Is Pitney Bowes' (NYSE:PBI) Share Price Gain Of 232% Well Earned?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) share price has soared 232% return in just a single year. It's also up 17% in about a month. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 1.0% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Pitney Bowes grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 100%. We note, however, that extraordinary items have impacted earnings. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 232% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PBI Earnings Per Share Growth June 14th 2021

We know that Pitney Bowes has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Pitney Bowes' TSR for the last year was 242%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Pitney Bowes has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 242% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Pitney Bowes you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

