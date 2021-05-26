Is Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR). PIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.85, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.25. Over the past year, PIPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.54 and as low as 9.99, with a median of 12.61.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PIPR's P/B ratio of 2.34. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PIPR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.60. Over the past 12 months, PIPR's P/B has been as high as 2.37 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.91.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PIPR has a P/S ratio of 1.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.04.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PIPR has a P/CF ratio of 12.92. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PIPR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.08. Over the past year, PIPR's P/CF has been as high as 19.61 and as low as 7.21, with a median of 12.69.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Piper Sandler Companies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PIPR is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.