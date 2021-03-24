Is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD. This is because this security in the Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – United States space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – United States space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Pioneer Natural Resources is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

In fact, over the past 30 days, current quarter estimates have moved from $1.59 per share to $1.75 per share, while current year estimates have moved from $6.93 per share to $8.67 per share. This has helped Pioneer Natural Resources to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price and Consensus

Pioneer Natural Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Pioneer Natural Resources. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.