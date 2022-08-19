Is Pioneer Core Equity Fund A (PIOTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund could think about starting with Pioneer Core Equity Fund A (PIOTX). PIOTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

PIOTX finds itself in the Amundi US family, based out of Boston, MA. Pioneer Core Equity Fund A debuted in September of 1969. Since then, PIOTX has accumulated assets of about $1.74 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Craig Sterling who has been in charge of the fund since May of 2015.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 11.68%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 12.32%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 16.03%, the standard deviation of PIOTX over the past three years is 18.87%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 17.36% compared to the category average of 14.39%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.98, which means it is hypothetically as volatile as the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -0.8. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 98.29% of its holdings in stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $249.09 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Finance Industrial Cyclical

This fund's turnover is about 64%, so the fund managers are making more traders than comparable funds in a given year.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, PIOTX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.88% compared to the category average of 1.09%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, PIOTX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, Pioneer Core Equity Fund A ( PIOTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Overall, Pioneer Core Equity Fund A ( PIOTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.



