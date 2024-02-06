Is Pinterest's Partnership With Amazon Off To Blazing Start? Here's What Analyst Found Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

One analyst believes Pinterest Inc’s (NYSE:PINS) partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is off to a hot start and that other ad partners could soon be announced.

What To Know: Pinterest rolled out a third-party ad demand program last year and announced Amazon as its first partner.

The partnership was designed to be implemented over a series of quarters beginning at the end of last year.

After digging into the early trends, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion released some of its findings in a new note to clients this week.

“For our sample of Search terms on Pinterest, we estimate the AMZN Partnership ad mix is ~30%+ and much higher when just looking at Feed ads,” Champion said in the note.

The Piper Sandler analyst estimates that about 50% of Pinterest’s monthly active users are shoppers with about 60% vertical overlap to Amazon.

See Also: Amazon’s New Deal Aims to Keep Ads Relevant Without Invading Your Privacy

If these users click on just one Amazon ad per month, Pinterest should earn about $124 million in incremental revenue from the third-party ads partnership with Amazon, Champion said, adding that such would add about 4% to total revenue growth in 2024.

The analyst also inspected URLs for the different ad units observed in the Pinterest app and found a parameter that appeared to denote ads purchased. He noted that understanding URLs can make it easier to interpret ad-tech changes moving forward.

Champion highlighted a Pinterest profile he discovered called “Shopping Ads Test” that had a URL string that included the word “Google” in it. The analyst suspects that Pinterest has begun testing a new type of ad unit for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) through its third-party ads program.

When layering the analyst’s estimates for the Amazon partnership with benefits from direct links, Champion sees a bull case supporting approximately 23% revenue growth for 2023.

“As for the stock, PINS remains our top mid-cap pick driven by new products, margin improvements and better user engagement,” the analyst said.

Pinterest is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday. Analysts are anticipating earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of approximately $989 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

PINS Price Action: Pinterest shares were up 2.92% at $40.85 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Missed Out On Meta Action? Analyst Says This Rival Social Media Stock Can Run Up 30%

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.