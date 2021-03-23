Is Pinterest (PINS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Pinterest (PINS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PINS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Pinterest is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 625 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PINS's full-year earnings has moved 109.68% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PINS has moved about 9.79% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 4.96% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Pinterest is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, PINS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 104 individual companies and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.20% this year, meaning that PINS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track PINS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

