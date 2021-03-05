Is Pinterest (PINS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Pinterest (PINS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PINS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Pinterest is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 627 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PINS's full-year earnings has moved 109.68% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PINS has moved about 4.46% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 0.84% on average. This shows that Pinterest is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PINS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 104 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.72% this year, meaning that PINS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to PINS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

