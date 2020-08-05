Is Pinterest (PINS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Pinterest (PINS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Pinterest is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PINS's full-year earnings has moved 30.26% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PINS has returned 87.29% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 20.84% on average. As we can see, Pinterest is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PINS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 63.36% so far this year, meaning that PINS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track PINS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

