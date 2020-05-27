Is Pinterest (PINS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Pinterest (PINS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pinterest is one of 613 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PINS's full-year earnings has moved 8.43% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PINS has gained about 4.61% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 3.22%. As we can see, Pinterest is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, PINS is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.15% so far this year, so PINS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

PINS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.