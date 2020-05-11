Is Pinterest (PINS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Pinterest (PINS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pinterest is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 613 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PINS's full-year earnings has moved 1.20% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PINS has returned 6.17% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 1.33%. This means that Pinterest is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, PINS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.94% this year, meaning that PINS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to PINS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

