Is Pinterest (PINS) a 'Buy' Heading into Q3 Earnings Announcement?

Personal interest online platform Pinterest PINS is set to report Q3 results Thursday after the closing bell. Pinterest, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has exceeded earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters. But with overall ad revenues during the quarter a big question mark, is PINS a buy?

The visual discovery engine company is expected to post a profit of $0.05/share, representing a -82.14% decline relative to same quarter last year. Revenue forecasts of $664.97 million would translate to growth of 5.06%. Pinterest has exceeded revenue estimates in each of the last four quarters.

PINS is part of the Zacks Internet – Software industry group, which currently ranks in the top 33% out of all Zacks Ranked Industries. Companies in this industry have been hit hard recently amid lower ad revenues. Expect shares to be volatile when the company reports quarterly results.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.