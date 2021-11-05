Is Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ping Identity Holding Carry?

As you can see below, Ping Identity Holding had US$119.2m of debt at September 2021, down from US$149.0m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$51.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$68.2m.

A Look At Ping Identity Holding's Liabilities

NYSE:PING Debt to Equity History November 5th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ping Identity Holding had liabilities of US$81.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$145.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$51.0m and US$130.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$45.9m.

This state of affairs indicates that Ping Identity Holding's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$2.34b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ping Identity Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Ping Identity Holding wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 16%, to US$287m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Ping Identity Holding produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost US$61m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$42m into a profit. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Ping Identity Holding is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

