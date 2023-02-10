Is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY). PNGAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.10, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.35. PNGAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.18 and as low as 3.76, with a median of 5.86, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PNGAY has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.91.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ping An Insurance Co. of China's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PNGAY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (PNGAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

