Is Pinduoduo (PDD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 227 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDD's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PDD has returned about 48.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -22.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Performance Food Group (PFGC). The stock is up 32.5% year-to-date.

For Performance Food Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 37.8% this year, meaning that PDD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Performance Food Group, however, belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #93. The industry has moved +20.4% so far this year.

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR and Performance Food Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.