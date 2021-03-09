Is Pilgrims Pride (PPC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Pilgrims Pride (PPC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Pilgrims Pride is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPC's full-year earnings has moved 7.99% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PPC has moved about 27.03% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -2.27%. This means that Pilgrims Pride is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PPC belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.04% so far this year, so PPC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to PPC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

