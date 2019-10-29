Is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Pilgrim's Pride is one of 179 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPC's full-year earnings has moved 1.09% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PPC has returned 93.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 15.88% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Pilgrim's Pride is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PPC belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.12% so far this year, meaning that PPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track PPC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

