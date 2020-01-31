Is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.92, which compares to its industry's average of 18.57. Over the past 52 weeks, PPC's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.10 and as low as 10.92, with a median of 14.41.

Investors should also recognize that PPC has a P/B ratio of 2.85. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.05. Over the past year, PPC's P/B has been as high as 3.58 and as low as 2.39, with a median of 3.14.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PPC has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.75.

Finally, our model also underscores that PPC has a P/CF ratio of 10.40. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PPC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.60. PPC's P/CF has been as high as 14.74 and as low as 9.18, with a median of 12.38, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Pilgrim's Pride's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PPC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

