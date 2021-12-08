Is PIFZX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Bond funds, consider PGIM Short-Term Corporate Bond Z (PIFZX) as a possibility. PIFZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

PGIM is based in Providence, RI, and is the manager of PIFZX. Since PGIM Short-Term Corporate Bond Z made its debut in December of 1996, PIFZX has garnered more than $8.96 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 2.71%, and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 4.17%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 12.68%, the standard deviation of PIFZX over the past three years is 4.09%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 3.3% compared to the category average of 10.49%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a beta of 0.6, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, PIFZX has a positive alpha of 0.54, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, PIFZX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.47% compared to the category average of 0.72%. So, PIFZX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $0 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, PGIM Short-Term Corporate Bond Z ( PIFZX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, PGIM Short-Term Corporate Bond Z ( PIFZX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

For additional information on the Mutual Fund Bond area of the mutual fund world, make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds.

