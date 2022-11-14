Is PHYZX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Mutual Fund Bond fund seekers should consider taking a look at PGIM High Yield Z (PHYZX). PHYZX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

PGIM is based in Providence, RI, and is the manager of PHYZX. PGIM High Yield Z made its debut in March of 1996, and since then, PHYZX has accumulated about $12.41 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 2.26%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 0.21%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 15.62%, the standard deviation of PHYZX over the past three years is 11.44%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 9.28% compared to the category average of 13.63%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a beta of 0.32, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, PHYZX has a positive alpha of 2.94, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, PHYZX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.50% compared to the category average of 0.98%. From a cost perspective, PHYZX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $0 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, PGIM High Yield Z ( PHYZX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, PGIM High Yield Z ( PHYZX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

