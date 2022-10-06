Is PHX Minerals (PHX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PHX Minerals (PHX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PHX Minerals is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PHX Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHX's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, PHX has gained about 76.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 31.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PHX Minerals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Valero Energy (VLO). The stock has returned 57.2% year-to-date.

For Valero Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 45% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, PHX Minerals belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 72.6% so far this year, so PHX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Valero Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #5. The industry has moved +30.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to PHX Minerals and Valero Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.





