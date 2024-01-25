Is Phunware (PHUN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Phunware (PHUN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Phunware is one of 623 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Phunware is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHUN's full-year earnings has moved 22.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PHUN has gained about 321.8% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 62.6%. This means that Phunware is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Super Micro Computer (SMCI). The stock is up 65.4% year-to-date.

For Super Micro Computer, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Phunware belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 147 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 82.8% so far this year, so PHUN is performing better in this area.

Super Micro Computer, however, belongs to the Computer- Storage Devices industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #35. The industry has moved +108.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Phunware and Super Micro Computer as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

