Is Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Photronics's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at May 2021 Photronics had debt of US$72.3m, up from US$53.5m in one year. However, it does have US$256.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$183.7m.

How Healthy Is Photronics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:PLAB Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Photronics had liabilities of US$159.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$115.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$256.0m in cash and US$151.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$132.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Photronics is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Photronics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, Photronics grew its EBIT by 5.7% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Photronics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Photronics may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Photronics recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Photronics has US$183.7m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it also grew its EBIT by 5.7% over the last year. So we are not troubled with Photronics's debt use. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Photronics insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

