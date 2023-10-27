Is Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Phillips 66 (PSX). PSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

PSX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PSX's industry has an average PEG of 0.85 right now. Over the last 12 months, PSX's PEG has been as high as 0.66 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.40.

Another notable valuation metric for PSX is its P/B ratio of 1.59. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.01. Over the past 12 months, PSX's P/B has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.45.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PSX has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.35.

Finally, our model also underscores that PSX has a P/CF ratio of 3.93. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.88. PSX's P/CF has been as high as 4.49 and as low as 2.99, with a median of 3.88, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Phillips 66 is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PSX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

