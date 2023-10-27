Is Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Phillips 66 (PSX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Phillips 66 is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 246 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Phillips 66 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSX's full-year earnings has moved 15.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PSX has returned 5.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 2.6% on average. This means that Phillips 66 is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 90.2%.

In Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Phillips 66 belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.4% so far this year, so PSX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #38. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.9%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Phillips 66 and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

