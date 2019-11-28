Is Philip Morris International (PM) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Philip Morris International (PM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Philip Morris International is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 179 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PM's full-year earnings has moved 0.02% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, PM has returned 23.55% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 19.37%. This shows that Philip Morris International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PM belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.34% so far this year, meaning that PM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to PM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.