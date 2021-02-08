Is Philip Morris International (PM) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Philip Morris International (PM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Philip Morris International is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PM's full-year earnings has moved 2.99% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PM has returned 1.80% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 1.41% on average. This means that Philip Morris International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, PM belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.60% so far this year, so PM is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track PM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

