Is PGT Innovations (PGTI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. PGT (PGTI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

PGT is one of 97 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGTI's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PGTI has moved about 76% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 22.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PGT is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Toll Brothers (TOL). The stock has returned 42.3% year-to-date.

For Toll Brothers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, PGT is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.3% so far this year, so PGTI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Toll Brothers belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #56. The industry has moved +32.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track PGT and Toll Brothers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

