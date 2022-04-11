Is PGT Innovations (PGTI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is PGT Innovations (PGTI). PGTI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.59, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.79. Over the past 52 weeks, PGTI's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.60 and as low as 9.59, with a median of 15.66.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PGTI's P/B ratio of 1.90. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.06. PGTI's P/B has been as high as 3.29 and as low as 1.90, with a median of 2.48, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PGTI has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.35.

Finally, we should also recognize that PGTI has a P/CF ratio of 12.74. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PGTI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.86. Within the past 12 months, PGTI's P/CF has been as high as 19 and as low as 12.35, with a median of 16.13.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in PGT Innovations's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PGTI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

