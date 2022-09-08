Is PGT Innovations (PGTI) a Good Pick for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put PGT Innovations PGTI stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, PGT Innovations has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 12.52, as you can see in the chart below:



This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 18.02. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, PGT Innovations’ current PE level puts it below its midpoint (which is 20.22) over the past five years. Moreover, the current level stands well below the highs for the stock, suggesting that it can be a solid entry point.



Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the Zacks Construction sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 10.61. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.



We should also point out that PGT Innovations has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 10.06, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for PGT Innovations stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, PGT Innovations has a P/S ratio of about 0.91. This is a bit lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.6x right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.



If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, PGT Innovations currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes PGT Innovations a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though PGT Innovations might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of A and a Momentum Score of A. This gives PGTI a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been robust at best. The current quarter has seen four estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower, while the full year estimate has seen four up and none down in the same time period.



This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate though as the current quarter consensus estimate has risen by 10.4% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has increasedby 14.9%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

PGT, Inc. Price and Consensus

PGT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PGT, Inc. Quote

Despite this positive trend, the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which indicates expectations of in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

PGT Innovations is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Further, a strong industry rank (among Top 26% of more than 250 industries) instills our confidence. However, over the past two years, the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:



So, value investors might want to wait for analyst sentiment to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.



