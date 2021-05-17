Is PGIM Jennison Focused Growth A (SPFAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Large Cap Growth fund could think about starting with PGIM Jennison Focused Growth A (SPFAX). SPFAX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

SPFAX is part of the Large Cap Growth section, and this segment boasts an array of other possible options. Large Cap Growth mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their market capitalization is over $10 billion.

SPFAX is a part of the PGIM family of funds, a company based out of Providence, RI. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth A debuted in June of 2000. Since then, SPFAX has accumulated assets of about $440.87 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. SPFAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 24.02% and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 28.06%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of SPFAX over the past three years is 23.92% compared to the category average of 16.15%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 20.67% compared to the category average of 13.39%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a 5-year beta of 1.15, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. SPFAX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 4.16, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, SPFAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.08% compared to the category average of 1.03%. From a cost perspective, SPFAX is actually more expensive than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Overall, PGIM Jennison Focused Growth A ( SPFAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, PGIM Jennison Focused Growth A ( SPFAX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

