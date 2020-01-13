Is Pfizer (PFE) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Pfizer (PFE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Pfizer is a member of our Medical group, which includes 908 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFE's full-year earnings has moved 1.50% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PFE has returned about 0.79% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.76% on average. This shows that Pfizer is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PFE belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.45% so far this year, so PFE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

PFE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

