Is Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Petrobras (PBR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Petrobras is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 244 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Petrobras is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBR's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PBR has gained about 44.9% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have an average of 0%. This means that Petrobras is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Sunoco LP (SUN) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.4%.

The consensus estimate for Sunoco LP's current year EPS has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Petrobras belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 49.6% so far this year, so PBR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sunoco LP falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #69. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Petrobras and Sunoco LP as they could maintain their solid performance.

