Is PetroChina (PTR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is PetroChina (PTR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PetroChina is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PetroChina is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTR's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PTR has gained about 12.2% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 10.7%. As we can see, PetroChina is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Schlumberger (SLB) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.7%.

The consensus estimate for Schlumberger's current year EPS has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PetroChina belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.9% this year, meaning that PTR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Schlumberger, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved +5.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to PetroChina and Schlumberger as they could maintain their solid performance.

