Is PetroChina (PTR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is PetroChina (PTR). PTR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.89, which compares to its industry's average of 11.26. Over the last 12 months, PTR's Forward P/E has been as high as 15,584.55 and as low as -1,977.46, with a median of 20.67.

Investors should also recognize that PTR has a P/B ratio of 0.35. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PTR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.03. PTR's P/B has been as high as 0.37 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.31, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PetroChina is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PTR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

