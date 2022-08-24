Is PermRock Royalty Trust's (NYSE:PRT) Recent Performancer Underpinned By Weak Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at PermRock Royalty Trust's (NYSE:PRT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past three months. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on PermRock Royalty Trust's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PermRock Royalty Trust is:

12% = US$10m ÷ US$83m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

PermRock Royalty Trust's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, PermRock Royalty Trust seems to have a respectable ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 26%. Moreover, PermRock Royalty Trust's net income shrunk at a rate of 27%over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a high ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. Therefore, the shrinking earnings could be the result of other factors. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared PermRock Royalty Trust's performance with the industry and found thatPermRock Royalty Trust's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 4.6% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

NYSE:PRT Past Earnings Growth August 24th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is PermRock Royalty Trust fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is PermRock Royalty Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

PermRock Royalty Trust has a high three-year median payout ratio of 100% (that is, it is retaining 0.001% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. To know the 2 risks we have identified for PermRock Royalty Trust visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, PermRock Royalty Trust has been paying dividends for four years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on PermRock Royalty Trust. The company has shown a disappointing growth in its earnings as a result of it retaining little to almost none of its profits. So, the decent ROE it does have, is not much useful to investors given that the company is reinvesting very little into its business. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into PermRock Royalty Trust's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

