Is Perma-Pipe International Holdings (NASDAQ:PPIH) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Perma-Pipe International Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2021, Perma-Pipe International Holdings had US$17.3m of debt, up from US$9.60m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$5.51m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$11.8m.

How Strong Is Perma-Pipe International Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:PPIH Debt to Equity History November 1st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Perma-Pipe International Holdings had liabilities of US$36.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$32.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.51m as well as receivables valued at US$48.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$15.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings has a market capitalization of US$69.6m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Perma-Pipe International Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Perma-Pipe International Holdings had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 3.7%, to US$106m. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Perma-Pipe International Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$2.3m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$9.8m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Perma-Pipe International Holdings (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

