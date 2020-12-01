Is PerkinElmer (PKI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of PerkinElmer (PKI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PerkinElmer is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 616 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PKI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKI's full-year earnings has moved 33.57% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PKI has returned about 36.97% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 34.79% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PerkinElmer is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, PKI belongs to the Instruments - Scientific industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.56% this year, meaning that PKI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track PKI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

