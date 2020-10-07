Is PerkinElmer (PKI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has PerkinElmer (PKI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

PerkinElmer is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 613 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PKI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKI's full-year earnings has moved 39.91% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PKI has returned about 30.33% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.84% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that PerkinElmer is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PKI belongs to the Instruments - Scientific industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.82% this year, meaning that PKI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PKI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

