Is PerkinElmer (PKI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is PerkinElmer (PKI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PerkinElmer is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 615 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PKI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKI's full-year earnings has moved 27.68% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, PKI has moved about 31.92% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 30.45%. This means that PerkinElmer is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PKI belongs to the Instruments - Scientific industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.95% so far this year, so PKI is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track PKI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

