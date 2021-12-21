Is PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is PerkinElmer's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at October 2021 PerkinElmer had debt of US$5.10b, up from US$1.85b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$487.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$4.62b.

How Healthy Is PerkinElmer's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:PKI Debt to Equity History December 21st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that PerkinElmer had liabilities of US$1.15b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$6.80b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$487.4m as well as receivables valued at US$947.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.51b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since PerkinElmer has a huge market capitalization of US$23.8b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that PerkinElmer's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.4), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 19.5 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Pleasingly, PerkinElmer is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 173% gain in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if PerkinElmer can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, PerkinElmer recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 84% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, PerkinElmer's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! Looking at the bigger picture, we think PerkinElmer's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for PerkinElmer you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

