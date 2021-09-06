Is PerkinElmer, Inc.'s(NYSE:PKI) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that PerkinElmer's (NYSE:PKI) stock increased significantly by 39% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PerkinElmer's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PerkinElmer is:

28% = US$1.2b ÷ US$4.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.28 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

PerkinElmer's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

First thing first, we like that PerkinElmer has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, PerkinElmer's considerable five year net income growth of 38% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared PerkinElmer's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 30%.

NYSE:PKI Past Earnings Growth September 6th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is PKI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is PerkinElmer Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

PerkinElmer has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 12%, meaning that it has the remaining 88% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like PerkinElmer is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, PerkinElmer is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 3.8% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with PerkinElmer's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

