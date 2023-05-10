Is Perion Network (PERI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Perion Network (PERI). PERI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.19 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.22. Over the past 52 weeks, PERI's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.98 and as low as 9.31, with a median of 11.16.

PERI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.49. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PERI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.25. PERI's PEG has been as high as 0.64 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.45, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for PERI is its P/B ratio of 2.54. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6.88. Within the past 52 weeks, PERI's P/B has been as high as 3.16 and as low as 1.54, with a median of 1.95.

Finally, investors should note that PERI has a P/CF ratio of 13.73. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 35.79. Within the past 12 months, PERI's P/CF has been as high as 17.03 and as low as 10.07, with a median of 13.60.

Another great Internet - Content stock you could consider is Weibo (WB), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Weibo is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.02 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.60. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 21.22 and average PEG ratio of 1.25.

Over the last 12 months, WB's P/E has been as high as 11.11, as low as 4.30, with a median of 7.44, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.62, as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.78.

Furthermore, Weibo holds a P/B ratio of 1.15 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 6.88. WB's P/B has been as high as 1.80, as low as 0.78, with a median of 1.32 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Perion Network and Weibo are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PERI and WB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weibo Corporation (WB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.