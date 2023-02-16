Is Perion Network (PERI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Perion Network (PERI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Perion Network is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 649 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Perion Network is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PERI's full-year earnings has moved 19% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PERI has returned about 34.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 16.3% on average. This means that Perion Network is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

STMicroelectronics (STM) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40%.

For STMicroelectronics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Perion Network belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.8% so far this year, so PERI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, STMicroelectronics falls under the Semiconductor - General industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #203. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +36.6%.

Perion Network and STMicroelectronics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.